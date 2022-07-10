David’s Evening Forecast - A few storms tonight, slightly cooler Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of slightly cooler days, temperatures climbed above average this afternoon, reaching the low 90s around the metro. The hot spot was Norfolk, reaching the middle 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees. We’ll feel like the upper 90s in the metro for much of the evening, the thermometer dropping back into the 80s by 8 or 9pm. Clouds will be on the increase this evening, but we should stay dry through at least Midnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will swing through the area overnight, bringing some scattered storms to the area. Not everyone will see rain, but a few spotty downpours are likely in the pre-dawn hours Monday. Some scattered showers could linger through the morning drive, but rain should be moving out during the early morning. Clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s for the morning hours, but we should see sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll get another cooler day on Tuesday, morning temperatures falling into the low 60s with less humidity in the air. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday will likely be the nicest day of the week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Things really start to heat up after Tuesday, with a high around 90 on Wednesday. We warm into the low 90s by Thursday, and climb into the middle and upper 90s by the end of the week. The heat likely sticks with us into next week, with highs potentially climbing into the upper 90s at times.

