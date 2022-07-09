Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 8

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an abortion rights protest, Fourth of July celebrations and the reopening of Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 8.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting

Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall.

A group of protesters was among those helping the city reopen one of its most popular public spaces on Friday morning.

5. Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat

Thousands flocked to Ralston for the state’s largest Fourth of July parade.

Thousands flocked to Ralston for the state's largest Fourth of July parade Monday afternoon.

4. 6 On Your Side: In-state move costs double

A Nebraska couple grew frustrated with one moving company over several upcharges.

Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash.

3. Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening

The Gene Leahy Mall’s grand opening drew a lot of attention from Omaha residents.

There are rules to take note of when visiting Omaha's newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall

2. Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks

A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.

The neighborhood is still searching for the man that sped through their street filled with people on the night of the 4th of July.

1. Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules

Golf carts aren’t just seen on the course anymore. More homeowners are buying them to ride around the neighborhood.

Golf carts aren't just seen on the course anymore. More homeowners are buying them to ride around the neighborhood.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
2. Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
3. Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
4. Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
5. The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
6. Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending July 1
Top 6 for week ending June 24
Top 6 for week ending June 17
Top 6 for week ending June 10
Top 6 in June 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
Frustration grows over west Omaha recycling center
Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center
Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

Latest News

Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid all weekend
Warm and humid all weekend
Nebraska Foster Care Review Office
40 years of volunteers at Nebraska Foster Care Review Office