Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 8
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an abortion rights protest, Fourth of July celebrations and the reopening of Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall.
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 8.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting
Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall.
5. Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
Thousands flocked to Ralston for the state’s largest Fourth of July parade.
4. 6 On Your Side: In-state move costs double
A Nebraska couple grew frustrated with one moving company over several upcharges.
3. Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
The Gene Leahy Mall’s grand opening drew a lot of attention from Omaha residents.
2. Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.
1. Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
Golf carts aren’t just seen on the course anymore. More homeowners are buying them to ride around the neighborhood.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
