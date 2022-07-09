Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 8

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 8.

A group of protesters was among those helping the city reopen one of its most popular public spaces on Friday morning.

Thousands flocked to Ralston for the state's largest Fourth of July parade Monday afternoon.

Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash.

There are rules to take note of when visiting Omaha's newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall

The neighborhood is still searching for the man that sped through their street filled with people on the night of the 4th of July.

Golf carts aren't just seen on the course anymore. More homeowners are buying them to ride around the neighborhood.

