State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks meets with VP to discuss abortion rights plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Democratic Congressional Candidate and State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks was at the White House on Friday. She met with the Vice President Kamala Harris and four other state senators from around the country.

They’re all there to discuss reproductive rights and women’s rights. Pansing Brooks thinks she was invited because she’s been so outspoken on the issue for decades. This comes about two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade leaving the debate over abortion to the states. Pansing Brooks said she wants to help in any way she can. She said she’ll stand strongly on any attempt to rollback on women’s rights, whether it’s in the state legislature or congress.

Pansing Brooks hopes the issue inspires more people to vote in the fall.

“We’ve got to work to stay out of people’s bedrooms,” Pansing Brooks said. “Stay out of their private business and move on and take care of our country. Help it to thrive and grow, help people with their families and their businesses. That’s what Americans and Nebraskans care about.”

President Biden signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, now he said it’s up to congress. Gov. Ricketts weighed in on that decision on Friday, saying the Supreme Court was clear and that the executive order changes nothing.

Gov. Ricketts has not yet said whether he will call a special session, leaving the decision unclear.

Pansing Brooks said it’s unnecessary, and that she doesn’t think they have the votes to do anything different than what happened three months ago when a trigger law was filibustered.

