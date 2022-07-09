Protesters rally at Omaha’s Memorial Park in support of abortion rights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than 24 hours after the president signed an executive order to protect women’s right to the procedure - and protesters in the metro are capitalizing on the momentum.

More than 1,000 people went to Omaha’s Memorial Park for an abortion rally.

“We’re protecting women’s rights, abortion rights, the whole nine yards,” pro-choice supporter Megan Sandal said.

The rally is part of a large protest for abortion rights going on all across the country on Saturday.

Despite the ruling happening just over two weeks ago, Sandal feels it’s important to continue to have their voices heard and help the women who are affected.

”I believe if we want to see change in this country, we have to get out and show people that there are people that believe that they have the same ideas as they do and there’s a group that supports them.”

Speakers at the rally stressed how the younger generations can make a big impact for years to come with abortion rights.

Khloe Suey says that this can help inspire little girls to stand up for what they believe in.

”They see us out here doing it and it gives the little girls, I’ve seen multiple little girls out here and there all like ‘what’s this?’ and it gives them the courage,” Suey said.

And that’s what Shane Lundberg and his wife hope their two daughters can take from this rally.

“We’re not just supporting run out and get an abortion if you need to, it’s more of education on how to prevent those things,” Lundberg said. “But have the option if they need to just like how every woman should.”

Speakers used the chance to also educate people about abortion access in Nebraska. Abortion is still legal in Nebraska, but Republican leaders have shown interest in changing that.

Jessica and Megan are newer residents to the state of Nebraska and were impressed by the number of people who came out. They hope similar rallies make an impact in their home states as well.

”I’m from Missouri where we have the strictest laws coming out, especially with the trigger bans that just came out a couple of weeks ago,” they said. “And so if I can help make a change here, hopefully, that can spread to my state as well.”

Saturday’s rally was the latest of several pro-choice protests to happen in Omaha in recent weeks.

