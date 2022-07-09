Open Door Mission gives free items to those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 300 people with a laundry list of needs came to Open Door Mission’s donation giveaway event.

And they went home with a few things checked off that list, plus a few wants as well.

“This is the puzzle I got, and I got dog toys for Diamond,” said Everett Moles, a client of Open Door Mission.

It was free to the community. No food was provided. Instead, things that people with tight budgets don’t often have the privilege to buy.

“I’m disabled, so I’m on a set income. I don’t really get that much money, so it’s hard for me to really get things that I need for my house,” he said.

Everett and his dog are familiar with Open Door Mission’s services. He goes every month for their food bank.

Amy Harvey, the chief community outreach officer at Open Door Mission, said that the impact of this event is huge.

“They can come and get gently used items here, use it for their house, which means the money they have can be used to pay bills, put gas in their car, food on the table,” Harvey said. Whatever their biggest need is, so they can stay in their own home. And that’s what we’re really trying to do: homeless prevention services.”

Helping Everett and others were staff and volunteers. The volunteers got a message last night that hands were needed. And Bijan Richards answered the call.

“To be able to give some time on a Saturday when I’m not doing anything, to help those less fortunate than I am, absolutely. I’m always going to do that,” he said.

From bedding to basketballs, people had the opportunity to choose from a wide selection of items.

“Just seeing the people’s faces and all the free giveaways. I mean there’s a family that took bikes, all kinds of toys for their children, grandchildren, strollers. There’s Diapers.”

Most people at the event already receive services from Open Door Mission. The organization often hosts other events for those in need.

