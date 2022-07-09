Advertisement

Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas health officials say they have identified the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Saturday that the patient is an adult resident in Johnson County who recently traveled out of state.

The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Kansas is the latest among midwest states to have a presumed monkeypox infection.

