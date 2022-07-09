Henry Doorly Zoo hosts volunteer cleanup event at Churchich Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local volunteers spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up Churchich Park.

The Henry Doorly Zoo partners up with Keep Omaha Beautiful and Diventures to host a summer cleanup series. Usually, they focus on removing debris from nearby lakes. But since the Fourth of July just passed, a lot of fireworks debris can be blown around and can disperse in public parks.

Volunteers scoured the park for any and all litter they could find.

“I think a lot of people, especially in neighborhoods, they get discouraged when they see trash around their neighborhood,” said Caitlin Leary, Conservation Education Coordinator at Henry Doorly Zoo. “It’s not anybody’s fault. Like I said before, you could have things in your trash can and the wind alone can pick it up and move it. So it’s really important to stop it at the source. I love that the community is happy that we’re doing this, because we’re doing it for them.”

As they cleaned up, volunteers kept a log of what kinds of trash they found. This helps organizers find out what kind of debris is most common. For some added fun, the volunteer who picked up the most trash won a prize pack and four tickets to the zoo.

If you’ve already cleaned up your fireworks, Leary says you might want to go back and take a closer look– there might be a smaller piece of debris left behind.

