Federal court sentences Iowa man to over 2 years for assault on an officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported weekly sentencing updates.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Anthony Dwayne Jackson, 39, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jackson to almost 10 years for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with a prior serious drug felony conviction. In an investigation with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, Jackson was arrested last April and officers found about an ounce of meth, a digital scale with assumed meth residue, and a number of baggies. Authorities tested the meth that was seized and according to the release, it was 90% pure. It’s reported an undercover officer brought multiple amounts of meth from Jackson numerous times from January through March 2021.

Jonathan L. Traver, 30, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over eight years for possession of child pornography. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations, there was an undercover operation on the Bit Torrent network in September 2020. The release states an investigator was sent child porn from someone in Omaha and NSP identified the IP address of the person. It’s reported Traver was later identified as the subscriber. NSP got in contact with him in October and they say he confessed to downloading and viewing child porn filed on the Bit Torrent network. Investigators found many videos and pictures of child porn on his cellphone as well. Traver will have to register as a sex offender.

Tariq Thomas, 20, of Macy, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to three and a half years for two counts of robbery. In an investigation with Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI, officials responded to reports of a fight at a home in Macy last March. The release states the victims told officers that they were robbed by two men after getting them a ride from Sioux City, Iowa back to Macy. The victims were able to identify Thomas and the co-defendant as the robbers. It’s reported after the ride back to the place in Macy, the two men assaulted them, robbed them at knifepoint, took a cell phone and car keys.

Clarence Russ, 34, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over a year for the sale of a firearm to a prohibited person. In an investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Omaha police, it reported Russ sold a gun two a cooperating witness twice in June and July 2020. According to the release, the witness told him before each sale that they were a convicted felon.

Jose Vidal Navarro-Gonzalez, 47, formerly of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 14 years for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with the DEA, Omaha Field Division, and Omaha police, officers found about over 9,000 grams of meth, a shotgun, and a pistol during a search at his place last February. It’s reported that Navarro-Gonzalez admitted to police that he lived at the place that was searched, distributed meth, and bought the pistol that was found in the home.

Rogelio Molina, 22, of Arizona, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to eight years for possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. In an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration Interdiction Task Force, officials got in contact with Molina at the Jackson Street bus station last March according to the release. It’s reported after being asked by authorities if he had medical or recreational marijuana while traveling from Las Vegas to New York that he revealed he had a THC vape cartridge and gave it to the officer. While searching Molina’s backpack officials say they found two packages wrapped in tape and sawdust which testing determined it was over 1,000 grams of actual meth.

Jessica Giles, 33, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over seven years in prison for distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, it’s reported an undercover officer bought controlled purchases of meth three times from Giles last January and February. The release states the purchases totaled to about 76 grams. Police conducted a search at her place and found about five grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and gun ammo according to the release. Giles’ car was also stopped the same day as the search and officials found about 40 grams of meth and a stolen gun in the car.

Jayden C. Prentice, 20, of Lincoln, was sentenced by Judge John M. Gerrard to six years for possession of marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with the Lincoln Police Department and the FBI, the release states Prentice and two others agreed to sell marijuana to a fourth person last August. It’s reported Prentice and other was hot when meeting with the potential buyer and at least one other person in a parking lot. Police and medical officials responded to assist. Officials say they seized over $3,000 at the scene that ended up being forfeited to the U.S. and Prentice pleaded guilty in March.

Cody Lee Fischer, 50, of Luxemburg, Iowa, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over 20 years for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fischer was a passenger in a car that was pulled over last August on I-80. There was a search in the car after a service dog notified officers of an odor. Police found a suspect bag of meth in the glove box and two guns in a black duffle bag on in the back seat according to the release. More items was discovered such as about five pounds of meth in the trunk. The release further states he admitted traveling from Denver with five pounds of meth to sell in Luxemburg during questioning and also admitted going to Denver multiple times to pick up meth to sell.

Takeisha Hill, 36, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to almost five years for distributing fentanyl and transferring firearms to a prohibited person. In an investigation with the FBI Omaha Safe Streets Task Force and Omaha police, officials say Hill sold a pistol illegally to someone she knows is a felon in April 2020. According to the release, she also sold fentanyl pills to the same person in July 2020 for $450.

Darnell David Smith, 25, of Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over two years for assault on an officer with physical contact. In an investigation with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI, it’s reported a BIA officer responded to a Winnebago gas station last July on reports of a car running with people passed out inside the car. The release states the officer woke up the driver but the driver woke up the passenger and didn’t get out of the car. Officials say the officer saw both the driver and passenger seeming drunk and there were alcohol containers on the floor of the car. According to the release, there was a fight over the keys to the car between the three and they say Smith hit and bit the officer. He was able to driveway from the gas station and it’s reported the officer did use his taser.

