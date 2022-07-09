David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid all weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy and humid this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s. Just a little haze around the metro, but patchy fog has gotten a little thick for areas north and west of the Omaha metro. Visibility dropping below a quarter-mile in spots. The fog should thin quickly in the next hour or two.

Fog This Morning (WOWT)

Aside from the early fog, mostly sunny skies are expected today. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 80s by the lunch hour. Winds are light to start the day, but should pick up a little out of the south by this afternoon at around 10 to 15mph. Afternoon highs top out around 88 degrees in Omaha, right at average for July. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of the evening hours.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather is expected on Sunday. We start out around 70 once again, but heat up a little faster with a south to southwest wind gusting to around 25mph at times. Highs reach the low to mid 90s in Omaha, but will be even hotter just to our west and northwest where upper 90s are possible. With the humidity, the heat index around the metro could reach 95 to 96 degrees.

Sunday's Temperatures (WOWT)

A cold front will push through Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a few scattered storms. That will bring more typical July weather for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Things heat up more by the middle and end of the week, with highs reaching the middle 90s by Friday or Saturday.

