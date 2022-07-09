David’s Evening Forecast - Heat up Sunday, overnight storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies were the rule across the area this afternoon, with just a few cumulous clouds bubbling up in the heat of the day. Temperatures actually coming in slightly below average for this time of year, reaching the middle 80s around the metro. Plenty of humidity in the air bringing us heat index readings in the low 90s. That humidity not going anywhere any time soon. Temperatures will hold in the 80s for most of the evening, finally dipping into the upper 70s by 10pm.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will start off in the upper 60s, very similar to what we saw today. Things heat up a little quicker, with readings reaching the middle 80s by Noon. Afternoon highs likely top out in the low 90s here in the metro. With the humidity, heat index readings could reach the middle or even upper 90s at times. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming in out of the south with gusts up to 25mph at times.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning helping to spark a few scattered storms. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours are possible to start off the day. Temperatures drop a few degrees, with highs in the middle to upper 80s behind the front on Monday and Tuesday. The heat stays in check for the first half of the week, but a summer heat wave may try to build into the area by the end of the week with high temperatures climbing into the middle or even upper 90s by the end of the week.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

