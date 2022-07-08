Advertisement

Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Taylor County beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed.

In a news release, officials said they’re testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri in Lake of Three Fires at Lake of Three Fires State Park in western Iowa. The testing is being conducted in conjunction with the CDC.

Officials say it could take several days to complete.

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis. The amoeba enters the body through the nose and then travels to the brain where it destroys brain tissue.

Officials said the infection is extremely rare, with only 154 known cases in the U.S. since 1962.

The infection can’t spread from one person to another and can’t be contracted by swallowing contaminated water.

The CDC said people should contact their health care provider if they experience the following symptoms after swimming in any warm body of water:

  • Severe headache.
  • Fever.
  • Nausea.
  • Vomiting.
  • Stiff neck.
  • Seizures.
  • Altered mental status.
  • Hallucinations.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

Latest News

Authorities report missing Lincoln inmate
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues
Election 2022: Voter ID petition
Voter ID requirment could be on Nebraska’s November ballot
6 On Your Side: Bellevue food pantry nearly empty, needs help
Bellevue Food Pantry asks for donations as family need rises