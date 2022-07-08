Voter ID requirment could be on Nebraska’s November ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state, but not everyone agrees with the idea.

Dozens of states including Iowa already request or require voters to show ID at the polls.

Citizens for Voter ID collected more than 170,000 signatures from counties across the state. If placed on the ballot and approved, voters would have to show a valid ID before they walk into the voting booth.

“We protect so many facets of everyday life with a simple ID requirement,” Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama said. “A voter ID requirement adds an additional layer of security to ensure those voters are who they say they are.”

President of the Omaha NAACP Rev. Michael Williams has been discussing the issue of voter ID for years.

“Fundamental right in America is the right to vote,” Williams said. “Democracy depends on people being informed and people voting. The NAACP sees this voter ID initiative as an attempt to restrict voting rights in the state of Nebraska.”

Sen. Slama is one of the petition organizers. She says a voter ID law is needed to help prevent absentee ballot fraud and fraud at the polls.

“Prevents noncitizens from casting ballots,” Slama said. “Prevents voters from using false or inaccurate voter registrations, makes it easier to detect when people are registered in multiple states and ensures they’re receiving only one vote.”

The Omaha NAACP sees a voter ID requirement as a roadblock.

“We feel like this voter ID actually ends up being a poll tax,” Williams said. “That’s all it is. It will limit especially young people, college-age students, as well as seniors especially.”

The issue could soon be decided by voters.

Nebraska state election officials say voter fraud was not an issue in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.