Several Omaha streets restricted for repairs, utility work

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers will be impacted by a handful of road restrictions.

According to Omaha Public Works, several roads will be affected by various projects.

Beginning Friday, South 72nd Street will be restricted southbound at Jones Street for water main repair. The restriction will be in effect for one week.

South 168th Street between Orchard Avenue and Rolling Ridge Road will be closed for utility work. The closure will be in effect for five weeks.

Beginning Saturday, Dodge Street will be restricted to just one lane eastbound at South 48th Street for utility work. The restriction will be in effect for three days.

