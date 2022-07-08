Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & muggy with a spotty shower still possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild & muggy weather is what we get yet again this morning along with some patchy fog and a spotty shower. We should be able to get some sun through again today as we warm into the mid 80s.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

While I think most of the day will be dry I can’t guarantee a perfectly dry for us all. A few spotty showers or an isolated storm is possible at any point today but will be just a bit more likely in the afternoon after heating up into the mid 80s.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Any rain that is out there will fade with the setting sun tonight and we should get a pretty quiet night. Overall the weekend looks pretty typical of July with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. It should be dry but will still be rather humid.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

