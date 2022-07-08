OPD arrests first suspect in armed robbery at guitar store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have arrested one of two men who allegedly robbed four people at a Blackstone District guitar store.

They say Jorge R. Lopez, 30, will face five counts of robbery. Lopez’s arrest photo will not be released since a second person is still at-large and it remains under investigation,

Police say the two men entered Ground Floor Guitars at 40th and Farnam at 3:45 p.m. on July 1.

The victims told police that one of the two men had a gun. Several were ordered to empty their pockets and were then forced into a bathroom in the basement. They said they were told not to come out or they would be shot.

One victim said he had his hands tied behind his back and his dog was also forced to go into the basement bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave tips on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

