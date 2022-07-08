Nebraska Supreme Court rejects Keadle’s appeal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a convicted murderer.

The court rejected the arguments by lawyers for Joshua Keadle who is serving 71 years. They argued that because prosecutors didn’t find a body he can’t be a murderer.

The victim Tyler Thomas disappeared 12 years ago while attending Peru State College.

Both were students at Peru State.

Her body has never been found and investigators say her body was dumped in the Missouri River east of Peru, Nebraska.

