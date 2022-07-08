Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court reject Keadle’s appeal

The victim Tyler Thomas disappeared 12 years ago while attending Peru State College
(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a convicted murderer.

The court rejected the arguments by lawyers for Joshua Keadle who is serving 71 years. They argued that because prosecutors didn’t find a body he can’t be a murderer.

The victim Tyler Thomas disappeared 12 years ago while attending Peru State College.

Both were students at Peru State.

Her body has never been found and investigators say her body was dumped in the Missouri River east of Peru, Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Friday July 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 more deaths, updates breakthrough data
Nebraska applications open for emergency rental assistance
Several Omaha streets restricted for repairs, utility work
Crews respond to Omaha apartment fire Thursday