Nebraska applications open for emergency rental assistance

(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska residents who qualify for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance are encouraged to apply.

Nebraska still has remaining funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The fund is used for people with eligible needs, such as assistance paying rent, back rent and certain utilities.

Funding is reserved for people who struggled to pay their rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Renters, as well as landlords, who can’t make rent are welcome to apply for assistance. The funding can cover up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Eligible people can apply for rental assistance online

The money for this assistance comes from Nebraska’s first round of ERAP funds. In the past, Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided against applying for a second round of funding.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, 2022.

