Man arrested after north Omaha shooting leaves one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the reported gunfire was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near McKinley Street and Stones Throw Drive.

Officials say one man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another man was arrested in connection to the shooting. It’s not yet clear what charges he might be facing.

