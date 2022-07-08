Advertisement

Man arrested after north Omaha shooting leaves one injured

A shooting investigation in far North Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the reported gunfire was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near McKinley Street and Stones Throw Drive.

Officials say one man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another man was arrested in connection to the shooting. It’s not yet clear what charges he might be facing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

Latest News

Authorities report missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
BREAKING: Shooting investigation in Omaha
BREAKING: Shooting investigation in Omaha
Douglas Co. Sheriff's new SJX jet boat revealed
Douglas Co. Sheriff's new SJX jet boat revealed
6 On Your Side: Problems with illegal dumping near Omaha park
6 On Your Side: Problems with illegal dumping near Omaha park