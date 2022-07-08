Man arrested after north Omaha shooting leaves one injured
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the reported gunfire was the result of a dispute between neighbors.
The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near McKinley Street and Stones Throw Drive.
Officials say one man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Another man was arrested in connection to the shooting. It’s not yet clear what charges he might be facing.
