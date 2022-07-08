Advertisement

Man accused in fatal Omaha shooting denied bond, trial moves forward

Daniel Atherton, 25
Daniel Atherton, 25(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of second-degree murder had his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Court Friday.

Omaha Police say Daniel Atherton, 25, was arrested in May after shooting Clinton Brownlee, 39.

Officers responded to the shooting near 65th and Ames Ave. According to an affidavit, Atherton allegedly ran to a nearby home after the shooting where he attempted to carjack a man, put a gun to his head, and then tossed the gun and surrendered to police.

During a preliminary hearing Friday, Douglas County Judge Marcela Keim ruled the case will go to trial.

Atherton has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted carjacking and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

No bond was allowed for Atherton.

