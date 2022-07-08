Advertisement

Lincoln church’s little free library burned; arson investigators looking for tips

Lincoln Police said someone set fire to the little free library in front of Northeast United...
Lincoln Police said someone set fire to the little free library in front of Northeast United Church of Christ near 62nd and Adams Streets.(Northeast United Church of Christ)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating the arson of a “little free library” at a northeast Lincoln church.

Lincoln Police said someone set fire to the library in front of Northeast United Church of Christ near 62nd and Adams Streets. The church said it happened someone between 10:30 p.m. July 5 and 10 a.m. July 6. The total loss is estimated at $100.

The church said they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community.

While they’ve had offers to rebuild the library, they are accepting book donations.

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000.

