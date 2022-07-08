Lincoln church’s little free library burned; arson investigators looking for tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating the arson of a “little free library” at a northeast Lincoln church.

Lincoln Police said someone set fire to the library in front of Northeast United Church of Christ near 62nd and Adams Streets. The church said it happened someone between 10:30 p.m. July 5 and 10 a.m. July 6. The total loss is estimated at $100.

The church said they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community.

“We thank you to the many offers we have received to rebuild and hope to have our library return very soon.”

While they’ve had offers to rebuild the library, they are accepting book donations.

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.