Advertisement

‘I feel like I’m back at square one,’ Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fourth of July weekend is meant for fun, family, and festivities but for one Lincoln family, it’s turned into an unsolved crime.

It was a terrifying sight just feet away from Felicia Bertram’s apartment. She watched for the second night in a row as her car was fully engulfed in flames.

“[July 3] - That night someone drove by and threw something on my car and bombed it basically, Bertram said. “It blew the trunk and the back window out. And then the night of the Fourth, they came back to finish the job. They set my car on fire for what reason? I have no clue.”

Now, all that’s left is a shell of a vehicle. Most of the damage is concentrated in the back of the car. It left the inside and outside melted, burned, and completely undrivable.

Bertram said it’s taken away her sense of freedom and left her scared.

“I panicked,” she said. “I was hysterical. I didn’t know what to do. This is my car. I worked hard for my car and it got taken away from me. That’s my life; it’s my freedom and I feel like I’m back at square one.”

Bertram has filed two police reports for both incidents. Lincoln Police said they are investigating but no arrests have been made as the investigation is going. Officers are hoping to find video evidence from neighbors or those in the area of whoever did this.

“I haven’t done nothing to anybody,” Bertram said. “I don’t deserve this I keep to myself and I’m quiet. I just don’t understand it.”

Lincoln Police are encouraging anyone with information to call them or if you and would like to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on...
Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol details crash reconstruction drone program
Nebraska State Patrol to use mapping drones in crash investigations
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana turn in more than 90,000 petition signatures
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Nebraska correctional officials report two inmates deaths