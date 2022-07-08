‘I feel like I’m back at square one,’ Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fourth of July weekend is meant for fun, family, and festivities but for one Lincoln family, it’s turned into an unsolved crime.

It was a terrifying sight just feet away from Felicia Bertram’s apartment. She watched for the second night in a row as her car was fully engulfed in flames.

“[July 3] - That night someone drove by and threw something on my car and bombed it basically, Bertram said. “It blew the trunk and the back window out. And then the night of the Fourth, they came back to finish the job. They set my car on fire for what reason? I have no clue.”

Now, all that’s left is a shell of a vehicle. Most of the damage is concentrated in the back of the car. It left the inside and outside melted, burned, and completely undrivable.

Bertram said it’s taken away her sense of freedom and left her scared.

“I panicked,” she said. “I was hysterical. I didn’t know what to do. This is my car. I worked hard for my car and it got taken away from me. That’s my life; it’s my freedom and I feel like I’m back at square one.”

Bertram has filed two police reports for both incidents. Lincoln Police said they are investigating but no arrests have been made as the investigation is going. Officers are hoping to find video evidence from neighbors or those in the area of whoever did this.

“I haven’t done nothing to anybody,” Bertram said. “I don’t deserve this I keep to myself and I’m quiet. I just don’t understand it.”

Lincoln Police are encouraging anyone with information to call them or if you and would like to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

