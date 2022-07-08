Huskers look ahead to season opener in Ireland

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only 50 more days until Nebraska takes on Northwestern in the Aer Lingus Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland to kickoff the 2022 season. The Huskers are set to arrive in Dublin the Tuesday before the game in order to prepare, as well as take part in some Irish cultural experiences such as visiting EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, visiting the Kilmainham Gaol museum, and having team dinner at Taylors Three Rock.

Despite the bowl game-like festivities planned for the trip, players seem to be on the same page about the importance of the game.

”We’re only a couple weeks out of camp, so you can kinda feel the excitement building and everyone’s kinda itching to get the pads back on and kinda ready to go,“ said Huskers linebacker Nick Henrich. “We know how important this game is to start off our season the right way. So I think everyone is collectively viewing this as a business trip. And yeah, we’re ready to roll.”

”I’m looking forward to-- I think it’s called the epic, a museum there. I’m a big museum guy so I look forward to checking that out,” said running back Rhamir Johnson. “But other than that I think for us it’s just a business trip and we just wanna, you know, get the ‘W’ and get back on the plane and go from there. Get the season right.”

Almost 9,000 Nebraska tickets have been sold and Aer Lingus organizers are confident there will be over 10,000 Huskers fans in attendance at Aviva Stadium for the game. The stadium has an American Football capacity of 47,500, which organizers believe will be 75% come game day.

The Huskers match up with the Wildcats kicks off at 11:30am CT on August 27th.

