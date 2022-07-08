Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Drier but muggy for the weekend!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Isolated showers and storms wrap up around sunset Friday. Those that see them enjoy a nice cool down! After an active pattern this last week we’ll dry out for the weekend. Humidity stays with us though and both days will be warm!

Muggy meter (wowt)

80s feel more like the 90s Saturday... low 90s will feel like the upper 90s to 100s Sunday.

Saturday heat index (wowt)

Sunday heat index (wowt)

A S breeze with gusts into the 20s to 30s will bring in warmer temperatures for Sunday. By the nighttime hours some relief heads in as showers and storms make a return. Most of Sunday is dry with isolated storm chances Sunday night into Monday morning. That’ll come with a cool down back to the 80s. 90s return by the end of the week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

