Crews respond to Omaha apartment fire Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in Omaha caused more than $12,000 in damage to an apartment building Thursday.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to an apartment fire near 108th and Old Maple Road at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Crews could see smoke when they arrived and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Everyone in the apartment had left before the fire department arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire estimates the blaze caused roughly $12,500 in damages to the structure.

Officials say the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.