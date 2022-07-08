Bellevue Food Pantry asks for donations as family need rises

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small food pantry in Bellevue is asking the community for help.

The Bellevue Food Pantry was hit hard recently by a growing number of families looking for help to put food on the table.

Officials at the Bellevue Food Pantry say donations are going out faster than they’re coming in. It’s creating a lot of empty shelves. The small pantry has seen more families come in for help.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in traffic the last couple of months, but especially last month,” said Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership Deputy Director Jill Connor. “We served on average about 175 family households per month. Last month we saw 210 households, which is about 680 needy individuals, come to the door.

Connor says families that never looked for services before are coming to the pantry. She says 65 new households came to the pantry last month looking for food.

“The need is ever-increasing, especially in the summer with kids out of school. Families really struggling and just trying to figure out where to go for help.”

One food pantry worker was surprised at the number of people who need help in her community.

“It’s been really busy,” said Deanna Wagner. “I didn’t anticipate that it would be just nonstop. When I started here the shelves in the pantry were full. They are not full right now so within a month there’s been a lot of changes.”

Officials with the food pantry believe donations increase during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and making donations in the summer is not top of mind for many.

“In the summer people typically think that as a slower time, but really that’s when we’re at our busiest.”

And right now the Bellevue Food Pantry needs donations to get more food on these shelves.

Donations to the Bellevue Food Pantry can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 402-292-2961 to make arrangements. The pantry will come out and pick up donations.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.