Authorities report missing Lincoln inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Friday.

Officials say, Rebecca Johnson, 37, didn’t report to her work assignment Friday.

Johnson is described as 5′9, 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She’s serving four to seven years for charges that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a fugitive/felon according to the release.

Johnson has the possibility of parole in September with a pending release date in March 2024. She started her sentence last March.

Officials advise calling the police to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.