Advertisement

Authorities report missing Lincoln inmate

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Friday.

Officials say, Rebecca Johnson, 37, didn’t report to her work assignment Friday.

Johnson is described as 5′9, 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She’s serving four to seven years for charges that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a fugitive/felon according to the release.

Johnson has the possibility of parole in September with a pending release date in March 2024. She started her sentence last March.

Officials advise calling the police to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues
Election 2022: Voter ID petition
Voter ID requirment could be on Nebraska’s November ballot
6 On Your Side: Bellevue food pantry nearly empty, needs help
Bellevue Food Pantry asks for donations as family need rises