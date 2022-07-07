Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - On & off rounds of rain on another muggy and warm day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heaviest of the morning rain is setting up south of the metro. Areas south of I-80 have the best potential to see some flash flooding this morning as the entire area of rain gradually fades after sunrise. There will be some on and off rain in the metro this morning but chances will gradually diminish towards noon. That will give us a chance to warm into the mid 80s by mid afternoon. It will be very muggy today as well with dew points in the steamy range on the muggy meter.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

There is the potential for a few more showers and storms after 3pm today. I don’t think we’ll see too many but any that develop do have a low end severe risk. Isolated wind gusts and downpours are the biggest threats from a storm or two. Overall the severe risk is a 1 out of 5 on the severe outlook scale.

Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)

That threat wraps up before midnight leaving us with another quiet night. There may be a few more isolated showers or storm Friday morning but those likely won’t be all that widespread. Friday afternoon and evening looks great and so does the weekend as we warm up a bit more as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

