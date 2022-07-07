Advertisement

Phillips man deemed incompetent to stand trial in airport standoff

Tyler Caudill, 20, was arrested in May 2021 after police said he trespassed on a private jet at...
Tyler Caudill, 20, was arrested in May 2021 after police said he trespassed on a private jet at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Phillips man facing a federal charge related to a standoff at the Central Nebraska Nebraska Regional Airport has been found incompetent to stand trial.

A U.S. District Court judge said on Friday during a competency hearing that Tyler Caudill, 20, is currently mentally incompetent and unable to stand trial. He will be remanded to the custody of the Attorney General of the United States for mental health and cognitive care and treatment.

According to federal court documents, Caudill is charged with unlawful user in possession of a firearm.

Caudill was arrested following a standoff with police at the Grand Island airport on May 4. Grand Island Police said Caudill trespassed onto a private jet with a weapon, where he then refused to surrender and was manipulating the jet’s controls.

An hour and a half later, the tactical response team and police K-9s were used to get him to come off the plane with his hands up.

Caudill is also the reason Kearney High went into a “secure lockout.”

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on...
Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free

Latest News

Municipal airports in Nebraska, Iowa secure FAA grants
Omaha Everyday: SCHEELS
Omaha Everyday: SCHEELS
(AP graphic)
Thursday July 7 COVID-19 update: 2 elderly deaths reported in Douglas County
Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash