Omaha’s Children’s Hospital reports hundreds of children under 5 getting COVID-19 vaccines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several weeks after the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children under the age of 5, Omaha Children’s Hospital says vaccine appointments have been steadily booked.

“I think the people who have been really impacted by COVID, either personally or professionally and still had young children were anxiously awaiting this and so that group of people surged out and got the vaccine,” says Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Sharon Stoolman.

She says at first, hundreds, even thousands, of families brought their little ones in to get the shots. But after the first initial push, there’s been a slight lull.

“Now we’re sort of in the more realistic, it’s summer, people are on vacation and so my hope is that as we have the conversations for back-to-school shots and that fall flu shot, that we’ll get another uptick,” she says.

One of the families who patiently waited for vaccines for babies to get approved was Amy and Nicholas Palermo.

“It’s just one more layer that we can protect them a little bit and hopefully if they did get it, they wouldn’t get as sick,” Amy tells 6 News.

Amy and Nicholas have four kids, two of which qualified for vaccines when they were approved for ages 5 to 11.

“At the time when COVID was so rampant in the schools, we for sure wanted to make sure our big kids were protected and not going to potentially bring it home to our little boys,” Amy says. “When the vaccines were first available for kids, I was like ‘oh man, half of our kids can get it but the other half couldn’t.’”

When they learned their younger kids both under the age of 5 could finally get their shots, they talked to their pediatrician.

“We did the research and we definitely asked his opinion and he said about all vaccines, prevention is better than treatment, and that just made more sense to us.”

The Palermo babies have appointments to get their COVID shots on Thursday.

As of now, there’s no data that shows how many children under 5 in Douglas County, or the state, have been vaccinated.

The Douglas County Health Department tells 6 News they are encouraged by the initial numbers of families showing up to clinics, some days appointments exceed 150 kids.

“Even though we’re tired from talking about it, it’s not going away and this is just how, in my mind, how we’re gonna figure out how to live with COVID is living with the science that keeps us safe,” says Dr. Stoolman.

Stoolman also points out that throughout the pandemic, they’ve seen a dip in the number of families coming in for other annual shots for children.

She says no matter how far behind a family might be on getting their kids’ yearly vaccinations, there’s no need to feel embarrassed.

