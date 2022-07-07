Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana turn in more than 90,000 petition signatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had until 4 p.m. Thursday to submit 87,000 signatures on its petition to put the medical marijuana issue on the next state ballot.

6 News was at the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office Thursday afternoon when organizers said they had “well over” 90,000 signatures and were hopeful the initiative will make it onto the state’s November ballot.

The petition must now go through a verification and certification process in order to determine its validity before it makes its way into the balloting process.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana @NebraskaMJ say they have “well over” 90,000 signatures for both of their petitions (they needed 87K on each) - they just turned those signatures in. They’re hopeful this initiative will make it to the November ballot. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/r1OcfGMQ0S — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) July 7, 2022

After several failed attempts at convincing Nebraska lawmakers to allow medical marijuana and the Nebraska Supreme Court overturning the last initiative, families behind the drive have continued to push forward in their efforts to bring the issue before voters.

It hasn’t been easy.

The group did reach enough signatures to be put on the ballot in 2020, but the referendum was ultimately struck down by the Nebraska Supreme Court due to a technicality.

The latest campaign suffered a major blow early on when one of its top donors died, forcing organizers to rely primarily on volunteers. Over the holiday weekend, the petitions were still several thousand signatures short despite making gains since June. As a result, the petition drive worked nearly up to the deadline, with plans to collect signatures in Lincoln until 3 p.m. Thursday. That last push came on the heels of a federal appeals court decision Wednesday that effectively overturned a judge’s ruling altering the signature-gathering requirements to get the measure on the Nebraska ballot.

Gov. Ricketts has been one of the most vocal opponents for years, arguing that states that legalize marijuana either outright or medically, see a human toll, including devastating impacts on kids.

According to DISA Global Solutions, a provider of compliance testing, Nebraska is one of several states that has decriminalized marijuana but has not legalized medical marijuana.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.