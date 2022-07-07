Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash.

After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.

“I had to give them $3,226 cash before they would unload the truck and give me my stuff back. They refused to unload the ruck without money first,” said Jessica.

That’s on top of what she already paid bringing the final cost of a 480-mile in-state move to more than $7,000.

“At every turn, they said unless you pay us more, we’re not picking up your stuff. And it turns into unless you pay us all this more money, we’re not delivering your stuff. It turned into an entire struggle and when they had her stuff what is she going to do? said mother Lynn Harris.

The Better Business Bureau found that Jessica hired a Georgia broker who subcontracted with a Florida mover and both have F ratings.

“The quote given by the broker does not end up being the final price. So as a consumer you need a guarantee, an assurance in a contract that the price is the price,” said Jim Hegarty, Better Business Bureau.

A member of the Nebraska Public Service Commission Crystal Rhoades has received Jessica’s complaint.

“The commission has the authority to investigate this and to issue an order that’s legally binding for them to refund a portion of that move,” said Crystal.

The Crawford house finally became home after Jessica says she waited 28 days from pickup until movers delivered her belongings.

The move was both unexpectedly expensive and emotional for Jessica particularly the delay because the movers had a special item she wanted to put on her mantel.

A box full of memories from the past that had an uncertain future for almost a month until movers delivered Jessica’s belongings.

“I’m so happy to have these things back,” said Jessica.

Not only photos of her late brother but an urn containing his ashes.

“100% never thought I would see them again ever because they were ghosting me completely until I put a stop payment on their money,” said Jessica.

A move that movers shouldn’t need to complete a service with so much money and emotion riding on it.

United Best Moving of Georgia disputes the F rating with the Better Business Bureau due to 14 customer complaints in one year.

A customer service representative said the moving broker goes above and beyond to handle any complaints. They contracted with Confidant Movers of Florida.

Several calls to that company got full voice mails and texts haven’t been answered.

