Advertisement

MISSING: Lincoln Police need help finding two boys

The boys were last seen in north Lincoln around 5 p.m.
The boys were last seen in north Lincoln around 5 p.m.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police need the public’s help finding two boys who haven’t been seen since around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

They are 12-year-old Schaidou Casarez and 10-year-old Trevon Sherill. The two were last seen near 59th Street and Leighton Avenue, according to a post to social media.

Casarez is about 4-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and jeans.

Sherrill is about 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen in a blue shirt and blue shorts.

If you know where the boys are or have any information, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules

Latest News

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
Omaha’s Children’s Hospital reports hundreds of children under 5 getting COVID-19 vaccines
Bellevue police announce two license plate readers at busy intersections
Federal court sentences Iowa man for escape from custody