MISSING: Lincoln Police need help finding two boys

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police need the public’s help finding two boys who haven’t been seen since around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

They are 12-year-old Schaidou Casarez and 10-year-old Trevon Sherill. The two were last seen near 59th Street and Leighton Avenue, according to a post to social media.

Casarez is about 4-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and jeans.

Sherrill is about 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen in a blue shirt and blue shorts.

If you know where the boys are or have any information, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.