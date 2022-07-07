Grand opening for South Omaha fire station moving to new location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For more than seven decades Omaha’s Fire Station 31 has been a fixture in the South Omaha community but the old fire station has been showing its age for years.

Omaha Fire Station 31 on the corner of 25th and L served the community for many decades and was way past its expiration date. They’re celebrating the opening of a new fire station near 34th & Q in South Omaha.

In 1949 the city of Omaha built the current station. It’s worn a few numbers, five then 14, and recently 31. This old station has served the South Omaha community well, last year first responders ran out on more than 7,000 calls.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Fire Chief Dan Olsen uncoupled the hose and Fire Station 31 was officially in service. Everyone was thrilled to see the new $5 million facility sitting on two and a half acres that replaces the old 31 on 25th & L.

“Old station 31 down in South Omaha, it was an iconic building but definitely had outlived its use and we really needed to provide a better response too and so this spot was perfect we looked and looked for sites for a perfect spot, this is perfect its really going to help our response times and it is the first new station we have built and opened in over 20 years,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

“This is a state-of-the-art fire station we’re very proud of it, a lot of thought effort, and time went into building a fire station that was going to support our firefighter’s health wellness, and comfort levels, all of those types of things,” said Olsen.

The new fire station has 11 individual bedrooms for first responders. There’s an exercise room, a day room with a big-screen TV, a kitchen, and a command center.

A big improvement from the old station but part of the old building did move into the new building. The exterior badge of the old 31 is on display outside of the new building, inside antique lanterns and a plaque from the old station are mounted on the wall of the apparatus floor.

“We know that when we take care of our firefighters we are taking care of the city of Omaha this building certainly shows that, desperately needed we’ve seen the project through its definitely an asset to the community,” said Vinny Palermo, Omaha city council.

There were some special moments in Thursday’s ceremony. Firefighters honoring Mayor Stothert’s late husband Dr. Joe Stothert. Dr. Stothert was the fire department’s medical director.

“A plaque in Dr. Stothert’s honor and his EMS turnout coat will be displayed in the entry of new station 31, display coat.”

“It was really such a nice thing for them to do, it’s a commemorative naming of the station for Joe Stothert they’re going to display his turnout gear, but he was the medical director for Omaha fire for almost 20 years and so he was dedicated to safety and keeping these firefighters safe and it’s a great honor for our family for that to happen today,” said Stothert.

For Fire Chief Dan Olsen the opening of this South Omaha station was a special moment that became emotional.

“I have to say that today is truly one of the highlights of my career as fire chief, having grown up in South Omaha I consider myself blessed to have been part of this project and I want to thank you all once again. Well I’m at the twilight of my career as fire chief and that in itself is emotional, but I just grew up a few blocks west of here so being able to participate in a project that’s going to enhance the service delivery to my old neighborhood means a lot to me personally,” said Olsen.

Chief Olsen says the new station 31 is a state-of-the-art facility and will be an improvement for the firefighters and the community they serve.

“When our firefighters are healthy and well and ready to deploy they can serve our community at a higher level.”

Officials expect the new fire station will serve the community for 75 to 100 years.

The old fire station on 25th and L for now will be used for storage.

