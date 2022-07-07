Federal appeals court action impacts Nebraska medical marijuana petition requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday effectively overturned a judge’s ruling that would have altered the signature-gathering requirements to get a medical marijuana measure on the Nebraska ballot.

In May, ACLU of Nebraska and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed a lawsuit alleging that the state’s signature requirements to get on the ballot are unconstitutional, giving more power to rural voters than urban counties. Nebraska requires that a referendum needs signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 out of the state’s 93 counties to get on the ballot.

ACLU argued that the requirement creates a roadblock in the petitioning process. About a month later, a federal judge agreed, issuing a stay that ordered the Nebraska Secretary of State not to enforce the 38-county rule.

But Wednesday, the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on that injunction, allowing enforcement of the qualification.

“The decision means the multicounty distribution requirement will remain in place while litigation continues, pending a final decision,” ACLU of Nebraska said in a statement Wednesday. “If the groups are successful in their case, it is possible that campaigns could still qualify for the November ballot so long as they collected enough total signatures, even if they did not meet the multicounty distribution requirement.”

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has until Thursday to submit their signatures. On Wednesday, they said they launching a 24-hour statewide push to secure at least 5,000 more signatures ahead of the deadline.

“We have 30 hours to get this done,” campaign manager Crista Eggers said in a news release Wednesday. “From now until noon tomorrow, Thursday, July 7th, we need everyone to go and find a petition to sign. Nebraskans hold the power to bring this across the finish line, so that suffering patients in our state finally have the option of medical cannabis. Please, go sign. If not for your own family, for the many families who are suffering without access to this life-saving treatment.”

Eggers, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, has said the county requirement makes it difficult for initiatives to make it on the ballot, even if they prove to be widely popular among voters.

“This unconstitutional roadblock makes it so prohibitive for Nebraskans without massive bank accounts to change our laws, even on incredibly popular issues like bringing access to medical cannabis to people who are suffering in Nebraska,” Eggers said in May.

This lawsuit was not the first to claim multicounty requirements regarding petitions are unconstitutional. In 1969, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Illinois’ multicounty requirement violated residents’ rights. According to the ruling, Illinois’ requirement to get 200 signatures from a minimum of 50 counties was unfair, as more than 93% of the state’s population lived in the 49 most populated counties, and less than 6% lived in the other 53 counties.

The group did reach enough signatures to be put on the ballot in 2020, but the referendum was ultimately struck down by the Nebraska Supreme Court due to a technicality. The Nebraska Supreme Court said the medical marijuana initiative “violates the single subject rule,” by not having a “unifying purpose” according to the state constitution.

“Today’s decision is a setback but not the end of our case,” said Jane Seu, an ACLU of Nebraska attorney. “We were very encouraged by the earlier ruling in this case and we continue to feel confident. At every turn, state officials have tried to maintain the unconstitutional multicounty distribution requirement, but the constitutional standards clearly favor our clients. We are ready for whatever comes next and we will continue making our case until we can earn a permanent victory.”

Read the lawsuit

