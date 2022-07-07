Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms possible Thursday night, drier and muggy into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered storms will drift SE through Thursday night bringing the potential for heavy downpours! While the severe threat is low we cannot rule out a storm or two with strong wind gusts and 1″ hail. These storms are just W of the Metro by 8 PM and likely begin to roll through around 9 PM.

8 PM Thursday (wowt)

10 PM Thursday (wowt)

The best chance for storms clear the Metro into W Iowa by 11 PM but there will be lingering, spotty, overnight activity with the potential for a storm or two overnight into early Friday.

2 AM Friday (wowt)

Spotty activity holds on past sunrise mainly in W Iowa with drier conditions in E Nebraska. We’ll be muggy and warm Friday afternoon with highs in the 80s and feels like temperatures as high as the low 90s.

Heat index (wowt)

We’ll stay muggy through the weekend with a return to the 90s Sunday. The forecast is overall much drier heading into next week with only isolated storm chances by Monday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

