Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms possible Thursday night, drier and muggy into the weekend

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered storms will drift SE through Thursday night bringing the potential for heavy downpours! While the severe threat is low we cannot rule out a storm or two with strong wind gusts and 1″ hail. These storms are just W of the Metro by 8 PM and likely begin to roll through around 9 PM.

8 PM Thursday
8 PM Thursday(wowt)
10 PM Thursday
10 PM Thursday(wowt)

The best chance for storms clear the Metro into W Iowa by 11 PM but there will be lingering, spotty, overnight activity with the potential for a storm or two overnight into early Friday.

2 AM Friday
2 AM Friday(wowt)

Spotty activity holds on past sunrise mainly in W Iowa with drier conditions in E Nebraska. We’ll be muggy and warm Friday afternoon with highs in the 80s and feels like temperatures as high as the low 90s.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

We’ll stay muggy through the weekend with a return to the 90s Sunday. The forecast is overall much drier heading into next week with only isolated storm chances by Monday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - On & off rounds of rain on another muggy and warm day
Flooding threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and flooding threat early Thursday
6 First Alert Weather: Storms knocked out power for thousands in Iowa
6 First Alert Weather: Storms knocked out power for thousands in Iowa
Storm clean up in Independence
Storm clean up in Independence