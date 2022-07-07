Advertisement

Dog found dead after house fire extinguished in northwest Omaha

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City firefighters were called to a northwest Omaha home Wednesday evening after a fire ignited in an upstairs bedroom.

According to a report from the Omaha Fire Department, the fire at a two-story single-family home near 155th and Meridith avenues, northeast of 156th street and West Maple Road, was reported at 7:53 p.m. Crews had the fire under control about seven minutes later.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but the residents were displaced. A dog was also found dead in the home, the report states.

The fire also caused approximately $150,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the OFD report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on...
Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free

Latest News

Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe
Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state