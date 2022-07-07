Dog found dead after house fire extinguished in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City firefighters were called to a northwest Omaha home Wednesday evening after a fire ignited in an upstairs bedroom.

According to a report from the Omaha Fire Department, the fire at a two-story single-family home near 155th and Meridith avenues, northeast of 156th street and West Maple Road, was reported at 7:53 p.m. Crews had the fire under control about seven minutes later.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but the residents were displaced. A dog was also found dead in the home, the report states.

The fire also caused approximately $150,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the OFD report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.