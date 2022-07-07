Advertisement

Crews determine cause of apartment fire in Omaha neighborhood

There were no injuries reported and the fire was put out in less than 10 minutes
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of an apartment fire Thursday morning.

Officials say the cause was due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Woodcrest Plaza.

A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames from the second-floor balcony according to the release.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was put out in less than 10 minutes.

OPPD and M.U.D. both responded and there’s a total estimated dollar loss of $6,100.

