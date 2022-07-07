Advertisement

Correctional officials report inmate’s death at Nebraska prison

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the death of an inmate Wednesday afternoon.

It’s reported Charles Kays, 81, died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Tuesday. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Kays was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight months to 20 years on charges including first-degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child out of Douglas County according to the release.

The release states a grand jury will have an investigation.

