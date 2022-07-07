Correctional officials report inmate’s death at Nebraska prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the death of an inmate Wednesday afternoon.

It’s reported Charles Kays, 81, died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Tuesday. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Kays was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight months to 20 years on charges including first-degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child out of Douglas County according to the release.

The release states a grand jury will have an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.