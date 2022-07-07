Bellevue police announce two license plate readers at busy intersections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue police announced two license plate readers in the city Tuesday as the department continues to have public safety as a top priority.

The license plate readers were installed at Ft. Crook Road North at Chandler and 15th Street & Cornhusker according to the release. It’s reported the readers will be used to finding cars that are in connection to police investigations and complaints.

The release further states there is no identifiable information saved from the plates to ease privacy concerns and unless used for evidence or involved in a warrant/court order the information is also deleted after 180 days.

Officers will be able to immediately know when a wanted car passes through one of the locations. They say they will be notified of the location through an alert, the direction of travel, and a picture of the license plate.

A vehicle becomes “wanted” when a law enforcement agency inputs the vehicle registration plate into the system for a set time period, along with the reason why the plate was entered. Examples of a “wanted” status may include license plates that are stolen, involved in an AMBER alert, or were involved in the commission of a crime. While every license plate that proceeds through the intersection is read, only plates that have been entered as “wanted” activate a notification to officers.

Officials say there are plans to have this system on selected marked police cars to be used throughout the city.

