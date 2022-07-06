Advertisement

Westside’s Jackson Benge qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On June 14th, Westside golfer Jackson Benge shot 8 under for a score of 64 at the Nebraska U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier, punching his ticket to the Junior Amateur championship. The next best score, 72, came from former Warrior and soon-to-be Bluejay Kolby Brown.

“The US Junior Amateur is like the Holy Grail of Junior golf. It’s like the biggest Junior golf tournament, I think,” said Benge. “I’ve always dreamed of playing in it and it’s at a very special venue, Bandon Dunes. So, I mean I’m so excited. I’m going up with one of my best friends too, so we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

On June 15th Benge woke to his phone blowing up with calls from college coaches, including Nebraska.

“We talked for probably around an hour and they offered me on the phone. It was a good day. I talked to Creighton, North Texas, UTEP, Iowa. It was a good day. It was fun,” said Benge.

Benge won’t be the first in his family to golf in college. His mom golfed for the Huskers.

“My grandpa got my mom into it. And so my grandpa got me into it too. And my mom and my grandpa, my whole family has been very supportive of everything. They’ve been bringing me out here since I could even hold a club.”

The rising junior clinched a trip to Bandon Dunes with nine birdies at Lochland Country Club. When asked how he did it, this is what Benge said: “I wouldn’t say I’m really good at anything. I’m just pretty good at everything. I just figured my way out-- figured out how to put a score together I guess, so yeah.”

Benge begins his quest for a U.S. Junior Amateur title July 25th. There will be two rounds of stroke play and then the field of 264 golfers will be whittled down to 64 for match play. A champion will be crowned Saturday, July 30th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade.
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

Latest News

DeValon Whitcomb.
DeValon Whitcomb makes most of football opportunity
DeValon Whitcomb reaches beyond football
DeValon Whitcomb reaches beyond football
Michael Massey hit a first inning grand slam
Storm Chasers slam Saints early, hold on for win
Union Omaha's Unified team
Union Omaha, Forward Madison FC announce unified games