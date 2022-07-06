Advertisement

Two hurt in shooting after parking lot incident in north Omaha

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were hurt in a shooting early Tuesday after a disturbance in a parking lot in north Omaha, police said Wednesday morning.

Omaha Police said in the news release that officers responded at 5:41 a.m. to a scene near 30th and Ames, but the two victims, ages 20 and 23, had already left the scene.

According to the release, the victims arrived at Creighton University Medical Center by private vehicle, but were transported to CUMC-Bergan Mercy for additional treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the report states.

The victims had been shot after a verbal and physical altercation in the parking lot, and the shooter fled the scene, the OPD report states.

As the investigation continues, Omaha Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

