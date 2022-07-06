Advertisement

Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A multitude of citizens in the state are without power after the storm passed through parts of Iowa.

Electric Cooperative reported approximately 3000 customers without power while Alliant Energy projected reported roughly 5000 of their customers without power.

The storm, which brought winds north of 60 miles per hour, caused multiple reports of damage throughout the state.

Omaha nonprofit honors 13 service members killed in Afghanistan with military tribute SUV
BREAKING: 3 injured in house explosion in northwest Iowa
OPS holds job fair for support staff
Omaha Crimestoppers: Stabbing investigation
Omaha fireworks amnesty day
