Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A multitude of citizens in the state are without power after the storm passed through parts of Iowa.

Electric Cooperative reported approximately 3000 customers without power while Alliant Energy projected reported roughly 5000 of their customers without power.

The storm, which brought winds north of 60 miles per hour, caused multiple reports of damage throughout the state.

