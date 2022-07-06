Advertisement

Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Police called the shooting an unprovoked attack. No arrests have been made. (WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Police say more than 50 shots were fired at a Fourth of July cookout, leaving at least three people, including two children, injured.

Deonte Edmonds lives close to where the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Arlington Village Shopping Center in Indianapolis. He was just driving by when he noticed the families desperate for help.

“Kids running, families running, more cars pulling up, family members trying to figure out exactly what was going on,” Edmonds said.

Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got caught in the middle of gunfire. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say a 28-year-old man was also shot and listed in critical condition.

“It does something to me because it’s like here is a family that is trying to celebrate the Fourth, that’s out here to have fun, that’s out here to do a barbeque, and to have someone to come and start shooting, it’s definitely heartbreaking,” Edmonds said.

Police called the shooting an unprovoked attack during which more than 50 shots were fired.

“I know there’s always been guns. There’s always been violence, but at one point in time, there was a time when you didn’t wake up every day and see that somebody had been shot,” Edmonds said.

Police are not able to release any information regarding a possible suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made yet.

