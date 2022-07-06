Advertisement

Omaha Police look into overnight stabbing at apartment complex

(Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex overnight.

Officers were called to Mason School Apartment Homes, near 25th and Mason streets, at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday after a 31-year-old man reported he had been stabbed during a disturbance.

The victim told police the man who stabbed him had fled the area before officers arrived, but described him as a white man wearing a black tank top and black shorts, according to the OPD report.

As the investigation continues, Omaha Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

