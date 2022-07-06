Omaha Police investigate shooting after teen victim arrives at Children’s Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into a shooting after officers were called to Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to take a report.

OPD said in a news release Wednesday morning that officers responded to the hospital at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday after a 16-year-old victim arrived in a private vehicle. Officers weren’t able to determine where the shooting might have occurred, and the victim wasn’t able to provide a description of the shooter.

As the investigation continues, Omaha Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.