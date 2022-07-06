Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting after teen victim arrives at Children’s Hospital

(None)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into a shooting after officers were called to Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to take a report.

OPD said in a news release Wednesday morning that officers responded to the hospital at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday after a 16-year-old victim arrived in a private vehicle. Officers weren’t able to determine where the shooting might have occurred, and the victim wasn’t able to provide a description of the shooter.

As the investigation continues, Omaha Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Several people had a lengthy internet outage that they say took too long to fix
Omaha-area home office worker upset with two-week CenturyLink outage
The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade.
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

Latest News

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Two hurt in shooting after parking lot incident in north Omaha
7/6 Hour By Hour Forecast
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms chances Wednesday
JARET'S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms chances Wednesday
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City