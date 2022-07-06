Advertisement

Omaha police arrested missing inmate

John Strickland, 50.
John Strickland, 50.(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate in Omaha that was reported missing on July 4 has been arrested Wednesday.

Omaha officers arrested John Strickland, 50, after he was spotted by a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member in the area of 16th & Farnam Wednesday morning according to the release.

He allegedly left the facility Monday and removed his electronic monitoring device.

Strickland was sentenced to three years for charges including criminal mischief, theft, and terroristic threats.

He was scheduled to be released on Jan. 26, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
Several people had a lengthy internet outage that they say took too long to fix
Omaha-area home office worker upset with two-week CenturyLink outage

Latest News

Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility back in custody
The new Gene Leahy Mall features several activities.
Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money