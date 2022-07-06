Omaha police arrested missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate in Omaha that was reported missing on July 4 has been arrested Wednesday.

Omaha officers arrested John Strickland, 50, after he was spotted by a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member in the area of 16th & Farnam Wednesday morning according to the release.

He allegedly left the facility Monday and removed his electronic monitoring device.

Strickland was sentenced to three years for charges including criminal mischief, theft, and terroristic threats.

He was scheduled to be released on Jan. 26, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.