Omaha nonprofit honors 13 service members killed in Afghanistan with military tribute SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rolling tribute to the last 13 service members to give their lives in the Afghanistan war was revealed in Omaha Wednesday.

When the military brought Cpl. Dagan Page home to rest the Omaha community lined up along city streets to pay their respects and honor the Marine who gave his life fighting for our country.

“It gives me goosebumps to this day, on Mother’s Day we brought over Mother’s Day baskets for his mother and his stepmother just to let them know it was their first Mother’s Day without their son and we wanted to acknowledge that for them,” said Kate McCauley, President/CEO of Wounded Warriors Family Support.

The brand new Ford Bronco is a way to honor the last 13 service members that give their lives in the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

This special vehicle was made possible by Wounded Warriors Family Support, an Omaha-based nonprofit that supports veterans and their families across the country. They wanted to do something to honor the 13 fallen, including our homegrown hero Cpl. Daegan Page.

“Having someone with a KIA in your hometown was close to our hearts we wanted to do something to memorialize the 13 fallen it was a terrible conflict that they went through that day and we just wanted to keep their names alive and do something as a tribute and that’s what that vehicle represents a tribute to all the men and women that have sacrificed for us.”

Wounded Warriors Family Support called on South Dakota artist Mickey Harris to do the painting. Harris has painted more than a dozen military tribute vehicles and he says the idea for this one came to him in a dream.

“I dreamed of soldiers and our forefathers throughout our history you know holding them up on those banners and flags, celebrating their lives and service. You know welcome to the brotherhood of heroes,” said Harris.

Officials with Wounded Warriors Family Support said the vehicle is something they believe had to be done.

“It’s so important to honor our fallen we wouldn’t be standing here today without them standing that front line for us.”

The SUV will be stored in Omaha.

Right now, officials with Wounded Warriors Family Support are discussing how they plan to use the military tribute vehicle.

