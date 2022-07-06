Nebraska medical marijuana petitioners scramble for signatures ahead of deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are only two days left for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana to gather signatures and many are worried they won’t get enough to allow them to qualify for the November ballot.

On Friday, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s campaign manager, Crista Eggers, pleaded with the community, saying they needed 35,000 more signatures.

“I can not be more clear. We have not reached the threshold we need, we are not working on overage, and without tens of thousands of Nebraskans signing this weekend we may not be able to submit our signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 7th”, Eggers said in a press release.

Over the holiday weekend, volunteers took to the masses at the 4th of July parades and celebrations and took advantage of the thousands who attended the weekend-long opening of the Gene Leahy Mall.

“Yeah, we’re never going to stop,” says State Senator John Cavanaugh Tuesday afternoon.

Cavanaugh is one of those many volunteers and invited community members in his district to his home to collect more signatures for the medical marijuana petition.

“It’s a strange thing that 352 miles to the west it’s legal, and it’s not legal here,” says Bill Hronek, who brought his sister and his friend to sign the petition at Cavanaugh’s house.

He says he signed the petition before the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned the last ballot initiative in 2020, and wasted no time signing it the second time around, too.

“I have a 3-year-old granddaughter who last Friday had two grand mal seizures,” he says. “Anything that would help her, I am interested in.”

Cavanaugh says it’s families like Hronek’s that keep them going.

”I mean the evidence is clear, marijuana is good, medical cannabis can be good medicine for a lot of specific diseases, aliments, issues that people have, and it’s a lot better than a lot of the medicine we’re using now which includes opioids,” he says.

“It is a very good medical option for people and we shouldn’t continue to criminalize it in this state.”

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana continue to ask the community to sign the petitions as the deadline draws nearer.

They have several locations listed on their website.

