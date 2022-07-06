Advertisement

JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms chances Wednesday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and thunderstorms will be moving their way through the area this morning.

These will not be overly strong but could have some heavier rainfall rates as they slowly make their way to the northeast.

Much of this activity will start to wind down by mid-morning though, with the front still fairly close, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out even in the afternoon.

7/6 Rain Chances Today
7/6 Rain Chances Today(WOWT)

It will remain pretty muggy today but temperatures will not be as high as we top out in the upper 80s.

Rain chances pick back up late in the evening and scattered thunderstorms are likely again overnight.

These could have some heavy rainfall with them with 1-3 inches possible where they set up.

Thursday looks pretty similar to what we see today and we will again see a chance for nighttime showers and storms Thursday night.

7/5 Rain Chances
7/5 Rain Chances(WOWT)

Rain looks to wrap up early Friday morning with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

The weekend looks sunny and pretty pleasant for July with the mid 80s sticking around on Saturday and a return to the 90s likely on Sunday.

